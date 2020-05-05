Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 546,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,964. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

