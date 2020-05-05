Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $43.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Shares of WLK opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $4,779,200.00. Insiders have acquired 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

