Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$15.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE CCO traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,978. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.84. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

