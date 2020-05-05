Royal Bank of Canada Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$31.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.

WTE stock traded up C$1.72 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.25. 489,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.39. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$24.26.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.3427705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

