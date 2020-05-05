Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

RBS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 96,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,407. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBS. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,918,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

