Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

RDSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price (down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,969.30 ($25.91).

Shares of RDSA stock traded up GBX 70.20 ($0.92) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,335.60 ($17.57). The company had a trading volume of 11,887,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,922.54. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

