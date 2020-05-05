Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.86

News stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LON RDSB traded up GBX 61.80 ($0.81) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,283.40 ($16.88). The stock had a trading volume of 15,077,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,300.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,911.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.72) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective (down from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,922.14 ($25.28).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

