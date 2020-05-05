Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

RYDAF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 122,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,787. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $33.50.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

