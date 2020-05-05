Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,015 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $38,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

