Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $89,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Shares of COST traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.92. 2,460,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

