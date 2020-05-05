Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Shares of EW traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,757. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,603,664. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

