Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 201.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,306 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $114,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock worth $6,396,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.54. 5,242,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,093. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

