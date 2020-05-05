Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $58,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.