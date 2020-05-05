Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.68. 6,281,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.