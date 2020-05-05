Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,393 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $34,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.29.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

