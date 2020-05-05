Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 515,080 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 169.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,080 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Ball worth $53,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.