Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 60,747 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,747 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $34,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.