Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 946,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,806,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. 5,608,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745,659. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

