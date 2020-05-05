Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.77. 1,275,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,521. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.