Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $104.38 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99,219 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Agilent Technologies worth $104,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

