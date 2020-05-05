Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.43 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,583 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 1,364,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,720. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

