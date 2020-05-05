Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $38.43 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $38,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.27.

NASDAQ CME traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,510. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

