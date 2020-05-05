Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.36 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,979 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $42,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. 20,976,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,254,434. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

