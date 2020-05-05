Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $61.49 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.98. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.