Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $63.66 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $63,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

DHR stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.45. 1,500,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

