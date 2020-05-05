Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Xylem worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 2,778,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,938. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

