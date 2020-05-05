Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 259.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,444 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 230,602 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Autodesk worth $49,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 972,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,006. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 188.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $174.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.35.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

