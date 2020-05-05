Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $130,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

