Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $34.27 Million in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Anthem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.07. 1,173,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,293. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

