Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 17,072 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $32,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $369,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 163.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 68,668 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,038,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,409. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

