Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 21,207 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of ANSYS worth $119,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $215,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $826,671.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.23. 763,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

