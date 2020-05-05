Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 23,796 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Stryker worth $56,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.93. 2,119,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,408. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

