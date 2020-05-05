Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 241,137 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,137 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $46,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $27,068,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 57.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.82. 1,631,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,084. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

