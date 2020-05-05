Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 7,194 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Paypal worth $64,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.43. 9,229,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $127.94.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

