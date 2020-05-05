Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 763 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $96,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.89. 2,862,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.28. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

