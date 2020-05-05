Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of CSX worth $50,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

