Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34,396 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Illumina worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Illumina by 5,762.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 515,437 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after buying an additional 332,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,263 shares of company stock worth $5,749,272 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.25. 700,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

