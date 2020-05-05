Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,287 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.01. 1,171,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.