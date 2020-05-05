Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,683 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,780,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,204,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

