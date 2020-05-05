Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,681 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $55,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,950,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,315. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

