Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Coughlin acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,480 in the last 90 days. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.