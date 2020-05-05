Ruff (RUFF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.34 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02322121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00189766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00068389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

