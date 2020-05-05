Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,847. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

