RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.74 ($33.42).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE traded up €0.93 ($1.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €26.55 ($30.87). 1,550,788 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.63. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.