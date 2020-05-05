Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $596,153.69 and approximately $13,204.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.01786733 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00232028 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

