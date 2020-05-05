Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

SAIL stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,300. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

