Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.40

Headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending very positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsung Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Samsung Electronics stock opened at $2,209.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,863.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,191.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.53. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

