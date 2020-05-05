Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 4,676 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

