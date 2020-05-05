Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,618,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,631,000 after acquiring an additional 556,574 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,445,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

