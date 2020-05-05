Sandy Spring Bank Has $12.22 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,865 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 6,745,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.